Duale fumbles after Uhuru walks in on his interview on Live TV [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Aden Duale started stammering after Uhuru walked in on the MP trashing the State of the Nation speech.

Garissa Town MP Aden Duale
Garissa Town MP Aden Duale

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, November 30, gave his State of the Nation Address in Parliament, eliciting a lot of reactions from MPs perceived to be allies of Deputy President William Ruto.

Despite the achievements listed by President Kenyatta, former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale criticised the speech during an interview with NTV after the event.

However, Duale was left tongue tied after President Kenyatta walked in on the Garissa MP tearing down his speech.

He was temporarily unable to continue his rant against the head of state who was just behind him interacting with other government officials.

Duale appeared to stammer, repeat himself and lose his train of thought, with NTV’s Kennedy Muriithi having to get him back on track.

What the president did today was just abuse the Legislature. The president went further and attacked the Judiciary, and particularly judges who participated in the BBI judgement, some of them...some of them who were at the gallery...some of them who were at them….” Duale began repeating himself as he looked over his shoulder where the president was passing.

Kenyans noted how the MP reacted after Uhuru walking in on him, and like its has become culture, proceeded to make memes about the incident.

Just watched a clip where Garissa Town MP Aden Duale was attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta over his speech at Parliament. As a sign of respect, Duale tensed as Uhuru passed by. He literally went mum. He lost his words,” Abuga Makori noted.

Denis Mwangi

