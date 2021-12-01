Duale fumbles after Uhuru walks in on his interview on Live TV [Video]

Despite the achievements listed by President Kenyatta, former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale criticised the speech during an interview with NTV after the event.

However, Duale was left tongue tied after President Kenyatta walked in on the Garissa MP tearing down his speech.

He was temporarily unable to continue his rant against the head of state who was just behind him interacting with other government officials.

Duale appeared to stammer, repeat himself and lose his train of thought, with NTV’s Kennedy Muriithi having to get him back on track.

“What the president did today was just abuse the Legislature. The president went further and attacked the Judiciary, and particularly judges who participated in the BBI judgement, some of them...some of them who were at the gallery...some of them who were at them….” Duale began repeating himself as he looked over his shoulder where the president was passing.

Kenyans noted how the MP reacted after Uhuru walking in on him, and like its has become culture, proceeded to make memes about the incident.