CS's chief advisor appointed as new KNEC CEO

In a statement posted on Wednesday, the council named Dr David Njeng'ere as the candidate who emerged successful after a recruitment process carried out in April 2021.

"Dr Njeng'ere, a holder of a Doctorate in Education from Moi University, is an accomplished professional in the field of Education with over 30 years' experience and a specialist in curriculum design and assessment. Currently, he is the Education Adviser to the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Education, a position he has served for the last three years.

"He has previously worked at the Kenya Institute for Curriculum Reforms and KNEC, where he was instrumental in the conceptualization and design of the Competency Based Curriculum and Competency Based Assessment," the statement from KNEC read in part.

Dr Mercy Karogo, acting CEO of KNEC Pulse Live Kenya

Transition from Dr Karogo

The statement went on to outline that the new CEO would be taking over from Dr Mercy Karongo who has been executing the role on an acting basis.