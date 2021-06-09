The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
CS's chief advisor appointed as new KNEC CEO
New top boss at KNEC
In a statement posted on Wednesday, the council named Dr David Njeng'ere as the candidate who emerged successful after a recruitment process carried out in April 2021.
"Dr Njeng'ere, a holder of a Doctorate in Education from Moi University, is an accomplished professional in the field of Education with over 30 years' experience and a specialist in curriculum design and assessment. Currently, he is the Education Adviser to the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Education, a position he has served for the last three years.
"He has previously worked at the Kenya Institute for Curriculum Reforms and KNEC, where he was instrumental in the conceptualization and design of the Competency Based Curriculum and Competency Based Assessment," the statement from KNEC read in part.
Transition from Dr Karogo
The statement went on to outline that the new CEO would be taking over from Dr Mercy Karongo who has been executing the role on an acting basis.
"Dr Karogo has offered exemplary service to the Council for the last five years, helping the Council to achieve its transformative agenda through critical reforms that have ensured the restoration of credibility and integrity in the national examinations in Kenya," the statement outlined.
