Electricity cut off in these 8 Nairobi estates, Kenya Power explains why

Kenya Power & Lighting Company, PLC has issued a statement following a widespread electricity outage in eight Nairobi estates.
The statement outlined that a major plant had been affected by heavy rains experienced in the city on Thursday night.
KP listed the affected areas as: Nairobi West, South C, parts of Langata Road, parts of Mbagathi Way, Dam Estate, Civil Servants Estate, Five Star Estate, Parts of Lower Hill and their environs.
"Our Nairobi West substation has been flooded after heavy rainfall last night led to the Nairobi Dam bursting its banks.
"We would like to assure affected customers that restoration work is currently in progress and our teams are working round the clock to restore supply as soon as possible," the statement read.
