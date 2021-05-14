Electricity cut off in these 8 Nairobi estates, Kenya Power explains why

The statement outlined that a major plant had been affected by heavy rains experienced in the city on Thursday night.

KP listed the affected areas as: Nairobi West, South C, parts of Langata Road, parts of Mbagathi Way, Dam Estate, Civil Servants Estate, Five Star Estate, Parts of Lower Hill and their environs.

"Our Nairobi West substation has been flooded after heavy rainfall last night led to the Nairobi Dam bursting its banks.