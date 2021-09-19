Elizabeth Marami: Kenya's first female marine pilot gets a promotion

On March 8, 2020, Celebrity Cruises set sail with the first ever all-female bridge and onboard leadership team and made history. Just days later, the pandemic suspended sailings indefinitely.

Around the world, only 2 percent of mariners are women. Celebrity Cruises catalzyed the maritime industry, leading it into a more diverse future and growing the number of women on their bridge teams from three percent to 28 percent.

Born and bred in the coastal city Mombasa, Marami initially studied law at the University of Nairobi, but later changed course and went on to pursue navigation in Alexandria, Egypt for 5 years.

