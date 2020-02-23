Embakasi East legislator Babu Owino has responded to claims that he has abandoned the family of DJ Evolve (Felix Orinda) who he allegedly shot at B Club with the hospital bill crossing the Sh 7 million mark.

Multiple news outlets covered the story, questioning where the lawmaker who faithfully sorted the bills in initial periods disappeared to, prompting a response from the vocal MP.

Through his lawyers, Okatch and Partners Advocates, the lawmaker dismissed claims that he had abandoned the family, stating that he has been making bail payments as ordered by the courts and as such he is not to blame for the balooning bill.

The statement read in part that "Unfortunately, the court orders indicated that these monies were to be paid directly to the honourable courts which would then facilitate the release of funds, on a monthly basis to Nairobi Hospital where the victim is hospitalized.

"This essentially means that our client has no control of the funds once he has deposited the same from the courts".

DJ Evolve at Nairobi Hospital

Owino also took issues with Nation Media Group’s NTV which he accused of biased coverage of the matter without caring to hear from all parties concerned.

"The news item published by yourselves on February 20, 2020, with regards to this matter has elicited a lot of concern and emotions from the public. The said story, as ran by your television station, was not accurate, truthful and indeed at no given point was our client or the honourable courts consulted.

"If indeed our clients and the honourable courts were consulted, then it would have been easy to establish for a fact that our client has, up to date, paid a total of Ksh5 million which principally is channeled towards treatment of the victim," added the statement.