Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has named Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen is among those who have illegally encroached into Embombut Forest.

The no-nonsense CS maintained that he will kick out Murkomen should he fail to pack and leave.

The CS asserted that all water catchment areas will be protect and those who have encroached into the same will be kicked out regardless of their political connections.

“We will not allow what happened in Mau Forest to happen here. When Mau evictions were happening, this guy called Murkomen was one of those who went to Maasai Mau and insisted people would not leave. Didn’t they leave. He personally lives in Embobut Forest. Senator Murkomen start packing and leave. The forest is not yours,” stated the CS.

Keriako Tobiko

Murkomen fires back

Murkomen fired back almost immediately, accusing the CS odf being driven by revenge after their (Murkomen and Tobiko) clash over support for DP Ruto.

Murkomen stated that the CS is “mentally deranged” and wondered how he rose to be the DPP.

He also stated that after their fallout, he would not be surprised if some crime is planted on him.

“We have a CS who is mentally deranged. Just because of one tweet he has exploded andnow promising to revenge against me and my father. Never mind the facts he will find some crime somewhere in the books. Just imagine this idiot was once our DPP! From Embobut to Tobiko I say come baby come!” Murkomen tweeted.