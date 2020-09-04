Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has told off Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko after attacking DP Ruto accusing him of early campaigns.

In a tweet, Murkomen responded to the CS saying that he is only a clerk in the Jubilee government and has no authority to lecture Deputy President William Ruto who is also his boss.

He went ahead to say that CS Tobiko had forgotten that becoming CS was a way President Uhuru used to get rid of him from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

“Mr. Tobiko you are a mere clerk in Jubilee govt. You forget so fast that you became a CS because the President was trying to get rid of you from the office of DPP. You have no moral authority to lecture your boss the DP even if he is being molested by his boss. First try to be MCA,” said Senator Murkomen.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and Environment CS Keriako Tobiko

CS Keriako Tobiko had visited Kajiado County alongside Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Tobiko, during his address criticized what he termed as premature campaigns to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta in apparent attack on the DP who has been receiving delegations from Kajiado.

"We have been sent here by the President under the leadership of Matiang'i. There are people who say Matiang'i is taking some other guy's job but that is not correct. The President is in charge of this government and we have two years. This effort of early campaigns and receiving delegations can be put to better use," CS Tobiko stated.

Read Also: Uhuru's CSs make fun of Ruto's demotion, DP's team responds with worrying insults