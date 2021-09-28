EPRA boss throws MPs under the bus during grilling on fuel prices

Kiptoo had been summoned by the National Assembly Finance and Planning Committee on Tuesday, September 28 to explain the recent price adjustments.

He told the MPs that the high price of fuel was a result of the taxes introduced on the commodity which EPRA is not involved in.

“The biggest contributor to fuel prices is taxes, which are not under EPRA. These are under the purview of policy makers namely, the Petroleum Ministry, the National Treasury and MPs,” Kiptoo said.

He also noted that global fuel prices were increasing and predicted that the landing cost of fuel would also shoot up.

In the last review, a litre of petrol landed in Mombasa at Sh60.35, diesel at Sh53.88 and kerosene at Sh54.44.

However, EPRA set the prices at Sh134.72 (petrol), Sh115.60 (diesel), Sh110.82 (kerosene) for fuel in Nairobi.

This means that petrol was taxed Sh74 per litre, diesel Sh62 and kerosene Sh56.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers Chair Muchai Kunyiha had also said that it was pretentious of MPs to blame EPRA over the high cost of fuel.