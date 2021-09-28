Energy Regulatory Authority of Kenya Director General Daniel Kiptoo has blamed the National Assembly over the high cost of fuel in the country.
EPRA boss throws MPs under the bus during grilling on fuel prices
Homabay Women Rep Gladys Wanga asked Daniel Kiptoo why the EPRA should not be disbanded.
Kiptoo had been summoned by the National Assembly Finance and Planning Committee on Tuesday, September 28 to explain the recent price adjustments.
He told the MPs that the high price of fuel was a result of the taxes introduced on the commodity which EPRA is not involved in.
“The biggest contributor to fuel prices is taxes, which are not under EPRA. These are under the purview of policy makers namely, the Petroleum Ministry, the National Treasury and MPs,” Kiptoo said.
He also noted that global fuel prices were increasing and predicted that the landing cost of fuel would also shoot up.
In the last review, a litre of petrol landed in Mombasa at Sh60.35, diesel at Sh53.88 and kerosene at Sh54.44.
However, EPRA set the prices at Sh134.72 (petrol), Sh115.60 (diesel), Sh110.82 (kerosene) for fuel in Nairobi.
This means that petrol was taxed Sh74 per litre, diesel Sh62 and kerosene Sh56.
Kenya Association of Manufacturers Chair Muchai Kunyiha had also said that it was pretentious of MPs to blame EPRA over the high cost of fuel.
“With all due respect, Parliamentarians are being disingenuous. EPRA is following a formula set in law. So the people that made the law are the one who should be answering how they came up with it,” he spoke during an interview with NTV.
