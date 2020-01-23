A group of former Nairobi County leaders have advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the county.

The leaders urged President Kenyatta to begin the process dissolving the County to put an end to the current leadership crisis.

Led by former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru and Ex Education CEC Janet Ouko, the group argued that the county is facing a crisis without governor Mike Sonko and a deputy in office.

“We need leadership in Nairobi that can be strategic enough, inclusive and forward-looking which I do not think we have at the moment,” Waweru said.

Former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru

Leaders fear crisis

Under the banner Nairobi County Leaders Caucus, they asked the President to hasten the creation of a commission of inquiry as is provided in the Constitution under article 192 and section 124 of the County Government Act.

“We are in a serious crisis and as such, serious steps must be taken as well because Nairobi County yearns for true and strategic leadership now more than ever before," Ms Ouko said.

Ex Nairobi County Education CEC Janet Ouko

She added; "We are calling for the President to quickly move in to save Nairobi by taking decisive action.”

A similar motion had been filed in 2018 by the chairman of Muthurwa Residents Association Welfare Patrick Kamotho Githinji who had argued that governor Sonko's administration failed to deliver services.