Excitement as CJ candidate discloses history with Citizen TV anchor Waihiga Mwaura

In an interview which began at some minutes past 9am, Justice Nderi elaborated on his experience as a National Youth Service (NYS) pioneer recruit, SONU chairperson, judge in Eswatini and at the Labour Court.

While speaking on his earlier days as a lawyer in Kenya, Justice Nderi pointed out that he had previously worked with Citizen TV anchor Waihiga Mwaura.

"As soon as I joined the Kenya School of Law, I was a pupil at the firm of Vohra & Gitau Advocates under the good hands of Singh Vohra the advocate and founder of Sarova Hotels and in him I learnt great qualities of servant leadership which I espouse to date. In that year he walked me, like his own child through the paces of leadership the way you would a son.

"I was also in the same firm as Waihiga Mwaura who was an Associate there, a very staunch Christian and advocate of repute in the country and further a Citizen TV anchor and in their hands I started my career as a young advocate quite well," the candidate expounded.