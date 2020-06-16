State House Nairobi has been placed on a partial lock down after four members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Reports indicate that the house on the hill has introduced strict safety protocols to ensure that the infections do not spread to other staffers or to those outside State House.

One of the measures introduced is the placement of a partial lock down that has seen a ban on any movement into or outside of State House.

Citizen TV reported its sources indicating that the Executive Office block which houses the offices of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his senior aides has also been placed on partial lock down and only a handful of pre-screened staffers are allowed to access the facility.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena Moraro on Monday confirmed that President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta had been tested and found to be Covid-19 negative.

The State House spokesperson did not, however, explain the departments where the four confirmed cases - only noting that the contacts of the four patients had been isolated for testing.

"To strengthen Covid-19 containment measures, extra access protocols for State House staff residing outside the compound and visitors have been rolled out. State House would like to inform Kenyans that His Excellency the President and the First Family are safe and free from Covid-19," she stated.