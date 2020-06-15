Four State House staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

This was confirmed in a statement sent to newsrooms on Monday by Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

"During last week's mass Covid-19 testing held on Thursday, 11th June 2020, four (4) persons were found to have contracted the disease," the statement read in part.

"The infected officers were admitted at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County for treatment," it continued.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena

Uhuru is Covid-19 negative

In the statement, Spokesperson Kanze Dena confirmed that President Kenyatta and his family tested negative for coronavirus.

She stated: "State House would like to inform Kenyans that His Excellency the President and the First Family are safe and free from Covid-19."

The statement further reads: "To strengthen Covid-19 containment measures, extra access protocols for State House staff residing outside the compound and visitors have been rolled out."

President Uhuru Kenyatta (Courtesy)

On Monday, during the daily briefing on Coronavirus, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 133 new cases bringing the number of cases in Kenya to 3727.