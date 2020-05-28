The Fairmont Norfolk hotel in Nairobi announced that it had closed its doors indefinitely.

In a memo, the Country General Manager Mehdi Morad stated that the business faces unpredictable uncertainties because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Fairmont Norfolk also fired all its employees as the impact of the novel coronavirus unravels on the business community in Kenya.

“Due to the uncertainty of when and how the impact of the global pandemic will result in the business picking up in the future, we are left with no option but to close down the business indefinitely,” Morad stated.

The Fairmont Norfolk hotel

Hotels struggle

The Fairmont Hotels and Resorts also disclosed they will be closing Fairmont The Norfolk and Fairmont Mara Safari Club.

"It is, therefore, the decision of the management to terminate the Services of all its employees," the memo read.

Many hotels have closed or suspended operation due to effects of coronavirus since they rely on tourism, events and conferences to raise revenue.