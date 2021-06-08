DJ Evolve's family issues statement after death reports

Evolve's brother Andrew Orinda spoke to K24 Digital, assuring that the DJ was doing well and sharing lunch with the rest of his family.

“God forbid, those are very dangerous rumours and I can assure you that he is okay and even having lunch,” he said.

Orinda currently lives at their home at Fedha Estate in Embakasi where he was taken after being discharged from hospital.

Kenyans on Twitter raised concerns about the DJ's well being after a number of users claimed that he was dead.

In February 2021, Evolve's father gave a health update on his son, explaining that the entertainer was still experiencing pain caused by the bullet wound that was lodged in his brain.

The DJ was shot after an alleged altercation with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino at B Club in Nairobi's Kilimani area.

The case is still in court. In March 2021 the court ordered the disclosure of an out-of-court agreement made between Orinda and the ODM MP.

DJ Evolve had applied to withdraw his case against Babu Owino who was charged with attempted murder

"Unconditional withdrawal is not appropriate in the circumstances of this case; the parties must come out openly and tell the court what Babu had offered the family," the magistrate ruled.