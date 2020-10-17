On Friday evening, reports emerged that Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve who was allegedly shot by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino had asked to withdraw the ongoing attempted murder case against the MP.

According to his lawyer, Kenneth Mumbo, DJ Evolve and his family had resolved that he focuses on his recovery, and the pending case, which according to them has affected his healing process.

Upon making the request, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) asked for more time to get to understand the motive behind DJ Evolves decision.

Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve

They also mentioned that they will have him undergo a mental assessment, before they can withdraw the case against the Embakasi East MP.

