Family reveals Orie Rogo Manduli's last wish and cause of death

Speaking to Nation, her daughter Elizabeth said that her mother was recuperating at home in Riverside Nairobi, when she suffered a fatal heart attack.

She told the media that Orie Rogo last wish was to visit her farm in Kitale next month which was in the works before she died.

"She was a big sugarcane farmer and that was her pride and joy and I am pleased to say that as she has gone, her farm has flourished and is flourishing,” said Elizabeth.

Two months ago, the iron lady was discharged from the ICU at Nairobi Hospital after being ill for sometime. The family did not however disclose the illness.

Before she was pronounced dead at 3.42pm on Wednesday, September 8, doctors had tried to resucitate her.

The family suspected that Ms Manduli had not recovered from the loss of her daughter Alison in January 2020.

“We feel like the death of Alison really took a toll on her,” Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth, Janet and Allison were her daughters from her first marriage to Ondieki before she remarried a cousin to former president Frederick Chiluba, Norman Manduli.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned veteran politician and fashion icon Mary Orie Rogo Manduli as a woman of many firsts and trailblazer who fought tirelessly for women empowerment.

“It is sad and unfortunate that death has taken away Mama Orie Rogo Manduli, one of our country's most recognizable, highly charismatic and accomplished politicians. A bold leader and mentor, Ms Manduli tirelessly championed for women empowerment,” the President mourned.

In the message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of Ms Manduli, the President said the late was a fearless, bold and practical leader who always spoke her mind.

He recalled the late Manduli's exploits as a sports woman and model saying Kenyans will forever cherish her achievement as the first African woman Safari Rally driver, a feat she achieved when she took part in the 1974 edition alongside her late co-driver Sylvia Omino.

“The late Orie Rogo Manduli was a woman of many firsts who never shied away from exploring new horizons. She took up and excelled in motorsports at a time when many African women would never have dared thereby opening up the sport to women drivers in later years.