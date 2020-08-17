Emotions ran high at the Senate chambers on Monday afternoon as senators sought to have the House adjourned until three of their colleagues are released from police custody.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr was among the Senators who openly bore their emotions on the floor of the House in support of the adjournment motion.

The Makueni Senator narrated his ordeal while he attempted to prevent the arrest of Kakamega Senator Cleopas Malala at his Kitengela home just hours prior to the Senate session.

Mutula's contributions during the session elicited an objection from Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang' who would in turn suffer the wrath of the Makueni representative.

The Makueni legislator had just shortly stated that the Senate would turn chaotic if the Speaker allowed proceedings on the revenue sharing formula to continue with the three missing senators still in police custody.

"Mr Speaker I didn't want to interrupt Hon Mutula because I feel him but could you kindly advise him not to threaten violence in the House? That would be the orderly way to proceed," Senator Kajwang' interjected.

Without hiding his indignation, Senator Kionzo Jr barked: "Senator Kajwang' is my friend but he is famous for blowing whistles so he is the wrong person to advise Sen. Mutula! Keep your cool boy! the same person who blew whistles at the president is the same one advising me about chaos?"

"What are you talking about? Listen to wisdom! Shut up and listen, this is not a laughing matter...we can walk out and allow you to pass whatever you want to pass...what the hell are you trying to do to us?" a visibly angry Mutula posed.

Hand Cuffs

Mutula went on to narrate his encounter with the police who had camped at Senator Malala's residence.

"Even if we sound emotional Mr Speaker, what I've seen today with my own eyes...When we requested the police to allow us to accompany Senator Malala to chamber today, they blocked the road and guess what Mr Speaker, they put hand cuffs on the gate to prevent us from leaving! The estate was locked using hand cuffs," an irate Mutula Kilonzo Jr narrated.

He added that the officers accused Senator Malala of distributing Government of Kenya hand sanitizer in Mumias, Kakamega County on August 16, 2020.

