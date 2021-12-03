Student who received Sh102M from boyfriend breaks silence

Ms Nyamathira, who was reportedly out of the country when the news broke has mounted a fight for her money in the courts.

Through sworn affidavits, she asked the courts not to be used by the Assets and Recovery Agency to infringe on her economic rights.

The ARA got court orders to freeze the money for three months to determine if the money is linked to any crimes or money laundering activities.

“The respondent obtained sweeping and radical orders against me without making any material disclosure as to whether financial due process was not adhered to in the transfer of the funds to me,” she said.

She also told the court that ARA did not produce any material facts linking her with non-compliance with financial due process.

Kenya’s anti-money laundering law dictates that for amounts greater than Sh1 million, depositors and withdrawers should declare the source and intended use of the money.

The agency argued that Ms Nyamathira opened the four bank accounts for the sole purpose of receiving the money.

The couple had each declared the source and intended use of the Sh102 million which was sent in batches of 4.

Marc De Mesel, a crypto-currency expert, had indicated that her girlfriend was “free to use the money to secure financial security for our future children”.