Student who received Sh102M from boyfriend breaks silence

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge the 21-year-old student who made headlines after receiving Sh102 million from her Belgian boyfriend Marc De Mesel has finally broken her silence on the matter.
Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge has mouted a fight for her Sh102 million which was frozen by the Assets and Recovery Authority.
Ms Nyamathira, who was reportedly out of the country when the news broke has mounted a fight for her money in the courts.
Through sworn affidavits, she asked the courts not to be used by the Assets and Recovery Agency to infringe on her economic rights.
The ARA got court orders to freeze the money for three months to determine if the money is linked to any crimes or money laundering activities.
“The respondent obtained sweeping and radical orders against me without making any material disclosure as to whether financial due process was not adhered to in the transfer of the funds to me,” she said.
She also told the court that ARA did not produce any material facts linking her with non-compliance with financial due process.
Kenya’s anti-money laundering law dictates that for amounts greater than Sh1 million, depositors and withdrawers should declare the source and intended use of the money.
The agency argued that Ms Nyamathira opened the four bank accounts for the sole purpose of receiving the money.
The couple had each declared the source and intended use of the Sh102 million which was sent in batches of 4.
Marc De Mesel, a crypto-currency expert, had indicated that her girlfriend was “free to use the money to secure financial security for our future children”.
The ARA also argued that the student was invited to explain the transaction on October 18 but failed to appear. Her lawyers however argued that she was out of the country.
