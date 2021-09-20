Fire Outbreak reported at Ofafa Jericho High School

According to Dr. Kanyenje Gakombe who is the CEO of Metropolitan Hospital in Buruburu, they have received 50 students from Ofafa High school and they are currently being examined.

“We are very busy but things are under control, we received 50 young men who were reported to have been involved in a fire incident at their school. We have learned that they were trying to put out a fire and in the process they inhaled smoke. Non has external burn injuries” noted Dr. Gakombe.

Dr. Kanyenje went on to explain that a few of the students will need admission for about 24 hours.

“No one has severe injuries but a few will need admission for about 24 hours but we believe all of them are out of danger, the rest of them would be send back to school once they have been fully attended to” said Dr. Kanyenje Gakombe.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.