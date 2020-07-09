Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed on Wednesday flew to Dubai to visit ODM Leader Raila Odinga who is recuperating in the Middle Eastern city.

The two shared photos of their trip inside the flashy private plane which they used to fly.

Junet cheekily asked city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, known for anti-Raila tweets, not to be jealous of their ride.

"Off to Dubai with @HassanAliJoho to see Baba. SC @ahmednasirlaw don’t feel bad. He is BABA!" Junet tweeted.

International travel has become a preserve of the rich during the ban on commercial travel aimed at mitigating the Covid19 crisis.

The cost of hiring a private jet for one hour costs at least Sh100,000 and as high as Sh800,000 for the executive jets such as the one the two politicians were using. The flight from Nairobi to Dubai is approximately four hours.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced that the current ban on international flights would resume on August 1st while domestic flights will resume on July 15th.

Here are some of the photos:

Flying in style: Governor Ali Hassan Joho & Junet Mohamed use private jet to visit Raila in Dubai

