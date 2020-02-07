Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Kamau Macharia has said Kenya will not evacuate students in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan City in China.

This is contrary to earlier statements by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had said Kenyan citizens in Wuhan would be evacuated as the virus continues to claim lives.

Uhuru was speaking at the Atlantic Council, in the USA where he said Kenya was putting in place stringent measures to ensure the virus does not enter the country.

"We are also working; because we have got a good number of our students there, to see how we can support them," President Kenyatta.

Kenya will not repatriate the students

"... when they do come and we insist they are coming, we ensure that they are put in quarantine for the required 14 days and ensure that they are not going to spread that virus around,” he added.

PS Macharia on Friday stated that Kenya will not repatriate the students saying they are safe where they are.

In an effort to contain the coronavirus, Wuhan has locked down with thousands of foreigners, including African students being trapped in the city.

According to the government data, as of today, 31,431 cases have confirmed cases and 638 deaths had reported globally.

Out of all the reported cases, 31,211 of them and 637 deaths have occurred in China.