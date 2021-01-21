Former Finance Minister Simeon Nyachae is not dead, his family has confirmed.

The fake death news broke on Wednesday night with a number of social media users claiming that the veteran politician had passed on.

His family, however has come out to clarify that the retired politician is hospitalized.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro was among the first politicians to counter the viral death reports confirming that Mr Nyachae was still alive.

Speaking to reporters, the legislator confirmed that the former Minister is currently admitted at the Nairobi Hospital.

East Africa Court of Justice judge Charles Nyachae who is also the former minister's son also dismissed the reports in an interview with a local media house.