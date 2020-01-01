Former IEBC Commissioner Dr Roselyne Akombe on Wednesday morning shared a call to action with young Kenyans on the current political landscape.

Through her official Twitter handle, the PMD/DPPA Chief of Policy and Guidance acknowledged that her generation had failed in holding leaders accountable.

"Happy New Year, young people! This is your decade; we squandered ours and many more decades before; we reasoned that if only we lay low and worked hard...things would change, our leaders would fix the problems.

"When we mustered a little courage; and had running battles with the police; for a new Katiba; we retreated to the boardrooms and conference rooms; and trusted our elders to implement it and protect it. We were wrong.

"I and my age group, joined a workforce that maximized profits; and passed the losses to the public. I and my age group, thought that we could join rotten systems; change them. They changed us instead. We resorted to escapism, avoidance, apathy. You are paying the price," her statement read in part.

She went ahead to encourage the youth to "Organize, Mobilize, Act, Bring change" with the advent of the new decade.