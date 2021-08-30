Former Likoni MP Khalif Salim Mwavumo is dead

Former Likoni Member of Parliament Khalif Salim Mwavumo is dead.
The news of Khalif Salim’s untimely demise was made public by businessman and Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful Suleiman Shahbal.
In his message, Shahbal eulogized the former legislator as a leader whom he valued his wise counsel.
“I have, with deep sorrow received news of the death of Mzee Salim Mwavumo, leader of Likoni Elders and former Likoni MP. He was like a father to me; he served with my uncle as a councilor in the defunct Municipal Council of Msa in the early 1960s. I valued his wise counsel. #RIP” wrote Suleiman Shahbal.
The deceased served as the Likoni member of parliament between 1992 and 1997. He previously served in the defunct Mombasa County Council from the 1960s.
