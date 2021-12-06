Ex-Mwingi Central MP Joe Mutambu involved in grisly road accident

Reports reaching our News desk, indicate that his driver Jethro Kyalo perished in the midnight crash. The accident occurred after the car they were travelling in rammed into a farmer tractor.

Mutambu had just left Enziu accident scene where his close family members perished. He had received a hostile reception from locals and decided to leave.

Enziu River bus tragedy

The death toll from the Enziu River bus tragedy rose to over 30 on Sunday after 7 more bodies were retrieved.

The bus was taking the church choir and other revellers to a wedding in Kitui on Saturday when it keeled over and sank beneath fast-flowing waters as the driver tried to navigate a submerged bridge.

Twelve passengers were rescued from the bus before it was swallowed by the river.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu said 31 bodies had been retrieved since Saturday by military divers, but warned the toll could rise further as the search and rescue operation continued.

"Today we have been able to retrieve seven. We still have more bodies in the river. It is very, very sad indeed. We have lost so many lives," said Governor Charity Ngilu.

The wreckages of the bus that killed over 30 people were retrieved on Sunday at around 7PM.

Uhuru Mourns

On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, terming the incident as 'unfortunate'.

The President also sounded a warning to motorists and pedestrians, citing an advisory issued by his government.

"His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta sends his heartfelt condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident in Mwingi, Kitui County when a bus they were traveling in plunged into River Enziu yesterday. At the same time, His Excellency the President wishes quick recovery to those that were injured in the unfortunate incident.

"Once again, the President wishes to remind Kenyans across the country to heed Government advisory against attempting to cross swollen rivers especially during the current rainy season," the statement read in part.

He went on to promise action on the Kitui disaster with the details to be conveyed at a later date.

"More information on the unfortunate incident and measures the Government is taking to prevent similar mishaps from reoccurring will be shared in due course," he stated.