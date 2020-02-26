Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero was Tuesday quick to throw shade ah his successor Governor Mike Sonko who surrendered the county functions to the national government in a historic move.

Minutes after State House announced the national government was taking over, Kidero used his Facebook page where he noted that running Nairobi was not any easy task.

"Running Nairobi is not a walk in the park," Kidero said while posting a photo of his last day in office where he was accompanied by his wife Susan Mboya, and Chief of staff George Wainaina.

Kidero also shared a video clip of his message on the day Governor Sonko was sworn in Nairobi Governor.

In the clip, Kidero noted that he had taken over the leadership of Nairobi County at a time when its resources were badly dilapidated and said he had done his best to solve the challenges facing the city.

“I promised a smooth transition and I have no problem referring to Mike Sonko as my Governor. I acknowledge that leaders are chosen by God,” Kidero said.

Here is the full clip as shared by Kidero: