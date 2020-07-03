Deputy President William Ruto has moved with speed to create a strong team of strategists that will help his 2022 presidential campaign as well as the possible BBI referendum.

Sources close to the DP revealed that among those who have joined Ruto's advisory team, christened the War Council, is Caroli Omondi.

Omondi is a wealthy businessman who served as the Chief of Staff in Raila Odinga during his reign as Prime Minister.

He has also been the longtime landlord to ODM before he fell out with Odinga and asked ODM to look for new offices.

Other critical strategists are former Senators Johnstone Muthama, Boni Khalwale, and Omar Hassan.

Muthama is a wealthy politician who does not spare his wide resources in the political causes he believes in.

Khalwale and Hassan are expected to provide grassroots mobilization skills and influence on civil society connections respectively.

Former Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir is also part of the team and has a wealth of experience in election management having served as President Uhuru Kenyatta's chief agent in the 2017 general election.

Dennis Itumbi will served as an advisor on youth matters with the assistance of Anthony Kibagendi who current works in the DP's office as youth affairs coordinator.

Itumbi will also be part of the digital and media campaign team while Ruto's advisor on legal affairs will work on political and legal affairs of the campaign.