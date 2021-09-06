Former Raila pointman kicks off campaigns for UDA

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok confirmed that he is now selling the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) agenda to his people.

In a series of posts seen by Pulse Live, the Governor stated that he spent the better part of Sunday explaining the bottom-up approach to the people of Turkana.

The governor, who fell out with the former Prime Minister, assured his people that the pro-deputy president William Ruto campaign would be beneficial to them.

"Yesterday, I joined communities from Turkana North and Turkana West in Kankurdio, Kaeris Ward for celebration of rich Turkana cultural heritage.

"Took time to explain the promise of @UDAKenya's bottom-up economic model, to empower local communities through investing in key value chains in Turkana, including livestock and fisheries production, which have potential to transform livelihoods of a majority of our people," the Governor reported.

Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Nanaok added: "With a focus on building the economy marginalised communities, a UDA government will support the County Government address challenges holding back counties in the ASALs including insecurity, inadequate infrastructure contribute to invest in food security and water services."

Nanok versus Raila

Governor Nanok lost his leadership position in ODM following his dalliance with DP William Ruto.

The ODM governor openly declared that he would rally together a number of Rift Valley leaders to support Dr Ruto's 2022 bid for the presidency.

"As 14 governors from Rift Valley, we are working on a plan to fully support the Deputy President and form the next government because the whole country is focusing on Rift Valley to produce the next president. As Turkana people, we want to be part of that government. I will not accept to be outside government again," he stated in June 2019.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok kicked out of ODM executive council replaced with Loima MP Jeremiah Lomorukai Pulse Live Kenya

Nanok shed some light on his fallout with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga in a recent exchange with Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir.

The lawyer posted: "Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi was introduced to national politics by Raila Odinga who made him Cabinet Minister in his 30’s. That he thinks he is a political powerhouse and can take Baba is daylight insanity. His replacement with Teddy Mwambire as ODM Chairman is only right."

Governor Nanok objected, suggesting that Mr Kipkorir had spoken too soon.

The Turkana county boss went on to disclose that a number of other prominent politicians within ODM were preparing to set sail.

"Patience Don. The stampede out of ODM has just begun and a shell will remain. I was the 1st to leave and was removed from National Vice Chair in a flash. Interests drive politics so when not met, people have a choice to divorce. The winds of a paradigm shift are blowing strong all over," the Governor stated.