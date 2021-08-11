Nanok sheds light on details behind fallout with Raila

In a series of tweets on the former Prime Minister's party, Governor Nanok indicated that an issue of broken trust was behind the fallout.

The Governor's sentiments were triggered by a remark posted by lawyer Donald Kipkorir on the ouster of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi from ODM party leadership.

The lawyer posted: "Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi was introduced to national politics by Raila Odinga who made him Cabinet Minister in his 30’s. That he thinks he is a political powerhouse and can take Baba is daylight insanity. His replacement with Teddy Mwambire as ODM Chairman is only right."

Governor Nanok objected the statement, suggesting that Mr Kipkorir had spoken too soon.

The Turkana county boss went on to disclose that a number of other prominent politicians within ODM were preparing to set sail.

"Patience Don. The stampede out of ODM has just begun and a shell will remain. I was the 1st to leave and was removed from National Vice Chair in a flash. Interests drive politics so when not met, people have a choice to divorce. The winds of a paradigm shift are blowing strong all over," the Governor stated.