Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has shed some light on his fallout with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.
Nanok sheds light on details behind fallout with Raila
Behind the scenes details on Nanok-Raila fall out
In a series of tweets on the former Prime Minister's party, Governor Nanok indicated that an issue of broken trust was behind the fallout.
The Governor's sentiments were triggered by a remark posted by lawyer Donald Kipkorir on the ouster of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi from ODM party leadership.
The lawyer posted: "Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi was introduced to national politics by Raila Odinga who made him Cabinet Minister in his 30’s. That he thinks he is a political powerhouse and can take Baba is daylight insanity. His replacement with Teddy Mwambire as ODM Chairman is only right."
Governor Nanok objected the statement, suggesting that Mr Kipkorir had spoken too soon.
The Turkana county boss went on to disclose that a number of other prominent politicians within ODM were preparing to set sail.
"Patience Don. The stampede out of ODM has just begun and a shell will remain. I was the 1st to leave and was removed from National Vice Chair in a flash. Interests drive politics so when not met, people have a choice to divorce. The winds of a paradigm shift are blowing strong all over," the Governor stated.
Nanok added: "Trust in politics is key. A deficit of it result in dissatisfaction. ODM can no longer be TRUSTED to keep loyal friends & coalition partners. In Turkana, I build brand Raila from scratch; that’s why he pocketed the presidential votes in 2013 & 2017. Don is spreading the untruth.."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke