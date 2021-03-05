Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was on Friday arrested in Mumias, Kakamega County.

The politician had been ordered to surrender to the police after he caught on camera slapping an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official.

A statement from the National Police Service, dated 5th March 2021, had termed Mr Echesa as an armed and dangerous individual.

"The IG has further directed Hon Rashid Echesa who is on the run after assaulting an election official to surrender to the nearest police station by 1 pm this afternoon otherwise he will be treated as an armed and dangerous criminal," the statement outlined.

Four politicians

The IG had also given instructions concerning Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, Belgut MP Nelson Koech, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo.

They were later released on bail.