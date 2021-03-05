Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has issued orders on the four politicians arrested in Matungu constituency on Thursday.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, Belgut MP Nelson Koech, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo were arrested after commotion during the mini-poll conducted by IEBC in the constituency.

The four politicians spent Thursday night in police custody and were scheduled for arraignment at the Bungoma Law Courts on Friday.

"The IG has instructed police commanders of jurisdictions where by-elections were carried out to arraign and charge the four leaders who were arrested yesterday [Thursday]," the statement by Police Spokesperson Charles Owino read in part.

"The IG has equally instructed the Firearm Licensing Board to suspend firearm licenses held by the said political leaders who misused their firearms. The affected individuals are hereby instructed to surrender the firearms to DCI headquarters with immediate effect for ballistic examination," the IG directed.

Other politicians who had a run-in with authorities during the highly charged polls include Kasipul MP Charles Were, UDA party candidate in Kiamokama Ward Moses Nyandusi and Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir.