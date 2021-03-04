A video has emerged of former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa slapping an IEBC official at Bulonga polling station in Matungu Constituency.

The official in question is the presiding officer of the polling station.

In the video, Echesa who is in the company of other individuals is heard confronting the presiding officer before slapping him on the face as he tried to explain himself.

Echesa then accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission official of locking out their agent from witnessing the voting process.

Voting began early in Matungu, and Kabuchai for Members of Parliament and Kiamokama in Kisii, Huruma in Eldoret, Kitise Kithuki in Makueni and London ward in Nakuru for Members of County Assembly.