Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka will on Friday record a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The former VP's handlers conveyed that he would be at the DCI headquarters between 8:30 am and 9am on Friday morning.

The Wiper party leader is seeking to clear his name after Deputy President William Ruto accused him of land grabbing.

Earlier in the week, Kalonzo issued a comprehensive statement responding to DP Ruto while at the same time turning the land grabber tag against the DP.

"In this regard, I urge Arap Mashamba to stop being hypocritical and to take responsibility for his misdeeds which stink to the high heavens! It is so sad to know that DP Ruto has been fomenting divisions and indeed a class war instead of preaching unity and cohesiveness. As a disruptor of law and order, he is easily comparable to the outgoing President of the United States Mr Donald Trump," Kalonzo stated.

Corroborating Kalonzo's claim to the 200-acre piece of land in Yatta, Machakos County - Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu stated that she saw the land records during her tenure as Lands minister.

"Kalonzo owns it and he acquired it very regularly and very legally. As former Minister of Lands I checked the details of that land and I found that actually Kalonzo had acquired that land procedurally.

"Deputy President William Ruto is the biggest land grabber of our time and therefore lacks the moral podium or space to lecture anyone on matters land grabbing," Ngilu accused.