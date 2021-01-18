Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Monday issued a demand for a lifestyle audit of Deputy President William Ruto.

In a statement to the press, the former Vice President accused DP Ruto of having been involved in a number of corruption scandals.

"We, therefore, demand on behalf of all Kenyans that the DP subjects himself to a transparent lifestyle audit. Let us be honest with ourselves, as leaders we must learn to be accountable for all our acts of omission and commission and this is what is required of us under Chapter 6 of the 2010 Constitution.

"In this regard, I urge Arap Mashamba to stop being hypocritical and to take responsibility for his misdeeds which stink to the high heavens! It is so sad to know that DP Ruto has been fomenting divisions and indeed a class war instead of preaching unity and cohesiveness. As a disruptor of law and order, he is easily comparable to the outgoing President of the United States Mr Donald Trump," Kalonzo stated.

Ruto Impeachment

Kalonzo's demand comes in the wake of another ultimatum issued to Dr Ruto by the Amani National Congress (ANC) party.

The Musalia Mudavadi-led party ordered the DP to resign or face impeachment due to alleged sabotage of President Uhuru Kenyatta's second term agenda.

"We want to tell Kenyans some truth about Ruto. But we are also calling on Ruto to do the right thing – resign – short of which he should be fired. Towards this end, we have taken the lead in preparing a motion of impeachment, to protect Kenya against violent implosion being clandestinely fermented by Ruto, a rich and powerful man in government pretending to be poor," the statement outlined in part.