Friday 14th Declared a Public Holiday

CS Fred Matiang'i
Interior and Co-ordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i has declared Friday, May 14th a Public Holiday.

In a Gazette Notice dated May 5th, the day will be used to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

IT IS notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Friday, the 14th May, 2021, shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr,” read the Gazette Notice.

