Speaking during an interview with The Standard, on Wednesday, September 22, Mwangi said he was introduced to Kenyatta in 1968 and the head of state recommended him to one of the local banks in Kenya at the time.

He was employeed as a manger at the bank's branch along Moi Avenue and served for 8 years.

Pulse Live Kenya

Greed got the better of him and it was not long before he started stealing from the bank and was summarily dismissed by his employer in 1976.

Mwangi got a second lease of life after the late politician and businessman Kenneth Matiba hired him as his chief accountant.

“One day Matiba ordered me to go on compulsory leave and when I returned to work he asked why I had been stealing from him. I denied the claims but he showed me the vouchers, slapped me and a fight ensued before he fired me,” Mwangi recalled.

Left without anywhere to turn to, the accountant was convinced by a friend to engage in bank fraud since he had experience working at a bank and knew its processes inside out.

“Within five years time, we were caught and jailed for three years. When I completed my jail term I decided to stop stealing and started doing manual work.

“My wife left me because I loved women so much but I’m now remorseful and I wish we could reconcile. Our children and now adults, some in their 50s and I am now almost 80 years old. I wish I knew,” Mwangi said.

Pulse Live Kenya

He said that people close to him had condemned him to a life of poverty because the money he was getting as a bank manager and accountant was spent on women and alcohol.