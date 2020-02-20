North Eastern region reported the lowest prevalence with the region showing less than 0.2%.
The report which was unveiled on Thursday at Afya Centre, also showed that Homa Bay County was leading in HIV cases at 19.6percent.
Kisumu came in second with 17.5% while Siaya and Migori are at third and fourth place with15.3% and 13.0% respectively.
Nyanza with highest number of HIV prevalence
The Nyanza region had more cases of HIV than the rest of the country according to the Kenya Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (KENPHIA) 2018.
The study found that the national HIV prevalence was found to be 4.9% which means the Nyanza region is way above the average.
Nairobi stood at 3.8%, Mombasa 5.6%, Nyeri 5.1%, Uasin Gishu 5.5%, Kajiado 4.6%, Turkana 6.8% and Kiambu 1.1%
The report further notes that 1.3million (4.9%) adults are living with HIV while 139,000 (0.7%) children are living with the virus.
Kenya 5th worldwide
“HIV prevalence was twice as high among women at 6.6% (95% CI: 6.0%-7.1%), compared to men at 3.1% (95% CI: 2.7%-3.5%),” the study reported.
Kenya has the fifth-largest number of persons living with HIV in the world.
34,610 individuals participated in survey across the country: 27,897 were aged between 15-64 years and 6,713 were children aged between 0-14 years.