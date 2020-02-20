North Eastern region reported the lowest prevalence with the region showing less than 0.2%.

The report which was unveiled on Thursday at Afya Centre, also showed that Homa Bay County was leading in HIV cases at 19.6percent.

Kisumu came in second with 17.5% while Siaya and Migori are at third and fourth place with15.3% and 13.0% respectively.

HIV Prevalence in Kenyan Counties

Nyanza with highest number of HIV prevalence

The Nyanza region had more cases of HIV than the rest of the country according to the Kenya Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (KENPHIA) 2018.

The study found that the national HIV prevalence was found to be 4.9% which means the Nyanza region is way above the average.

Nairobi stood at 3.8%, Mombasa 5.6%, Nyeri 5.1%, Uasin Gishu 5.5%, Kajiado 4.6%, Turkana 6.8% and Kiambu 1.1%

The report further notes that 1.3million (4.9%) adults are living with HIV while 139,000 (0.7%) children are living with the virus.

HIV Prevalence in Kenya

Kenya 5th worldwide

“HIV prevalence was twice as high among women at 6.6% (95% CI: 6.0%-7.1%), compared to men at 3.1% (95% CI: 2.7%-3.5%),” the study reported.

Kenya has the fifth-largest number of persons living with HIV in the world.

34,610 individuals participated in survey across the country: 27,897 were aged between 15-64 years and 6,713 were children aged between 0-14 years.