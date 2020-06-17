Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Wednesday used unflattering words to describe new Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe over a latter communicating the MP's removal from the powerful Transport Committee.

The Gatundu South MP referred to Wangwe as a buffoon after Wangwe made an error communicating Kuria's removal from the committee in a letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

The Majority Whip's letter indicated that Kuria had been duly informed of his removal from the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee - which appeared to have an error since the MP does not sit in the committee.

The second part of the paragraph correctly communicated Kuria's removal from the Transport, Public Works, and Housing committee.

"This buffoon says he notified me of intention to discharge me from the Justice & Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) of which I was not a member and then proceeds to discharge me from the Transport Committee. Ignorance is bliss. But surely Speaker Justin Bedan Njoka Muturi, why do you allow desecration of parliament to this level? Wapi Marende ?" Kuria said on Twitter.

Wangwe has issued a number of letters to Speaker Muturi informing him of changes in various National Assembly committees.

Among those who have lost membership in house committees is Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru who has been associated with Deputy President William Ruto but recently defected to the camp associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.