IEBC Announces Juja by-election winner

The by-election was hotly contested.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati with elections officials at Mang'u Tallying Centre
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati with elections officials at Mang'u Tallying Centre Pulse Live Kenya

The IEBC has announced the final results of the Juja Parliamentary by elections.

George Koimburi of PEP was declared the winner after garnering 12,159 votes against Jubilee's Susan Waititu with 5,746 votes.

Total votes cast were 21,862 and 150 were rejected ballots.

Juja MP-elect George Koimburi of People's Empowerment Party
Juja MP-elect George Koimburi of People's Empowerment Party Pulse Live Kenya

Susan, the Jubilee parliamentary candidate, had stormed out of the tallying center at Mangu High School earlier, protesting the IEBC's results.

Following a disruption by a group of people led by Kiambu Governor James Nyoro on Tuesday evening, the IEBC suspended the tallying process.

Koimburi becomes the first MP on the People's Empowerment Party whose leader is Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

The party also cliched the December 2020 Gaturi Ward by-election in Murang'a County where Esther Mwihaki beat Jubilee candidate, Rosemary Wakuthie.

The joint loss in both Bonchari and Juja puts President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party under pressure.

