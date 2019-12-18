The High court has barred Prof George Wajackoya from representing Sharon Otieno's family in a case where Migori Governor Okoth Obado is charged with the murder.

On Wednesday, Lady justice Ngenye Macharia disqualified Wajackoya as he had confidential information from Governor Obado which he could use against him in the trial.

Governor Obado had told the court that Prof Wajackoyah had privileged information which he is apprehensive may be revealed and/or shared with the prosecution in the course of the proceedings.

Prof George Wajackoyah

He stated that on the 23rd of September, 2018, just two days after his arrest regarding the murder case, Wajackoyah visited him at Gigiri Police Station and asked for his direction on the case.

Obado wants Wajackoyah out

“He intimated to me that he had done a lot of consultancy work with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI),” Obado said.

According to Obado, Wajackoyah showed him correspondence between himself and the two offices which convinced him that indeed he had had good knowledge in criminal law practice.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado his co-accused Caspal Obiero and Michael Oyamo

“He further confirmed that the two offices nevertheless cleared him to represent me... With the assurance that there was no conflict of interest; I gave him instructions to represent me in this case,” said the Governor.