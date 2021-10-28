RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Gideon Moi speaks after Moi High School dorm fire [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The fire completely destroyed the roof of one of the dormitories that houses the boys.

Senator Gideon Moi speaks after Moi High School dorm fire [Video]
Senator Gideon Moi speaks after Moi High School dorm fire [Video]

Moi High School Kabarak management has addressed the cause of a fire that broke out on Wednesday evening October 27 at about 5.30pm.

Recommended articles

The fire completely destroyed the roof of one of the dormitories that houses 40 students.

The school’s management said that the fire was likely started by an electrical fault as the students were in class.

twitter.com

None of the students were injured by the inferno which is the first to hit the school since it was established.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who is the chairman visited the school on Thursday and thanked both the learners and their teachers for prompt action during the incident.

“I wish you well in your studies and I thank you for the manner that you behaved when this incident happened. You showed great maturity in your conduct. With those few remarks, please assure your parents that you are well and if anybody has any issues, the staff are there to make sure it is taken care of,” he said.

More investigations are ongoing to ascertain the true cause of the fire even as normal learning resumes.

twitter.com

Moi High School Kabarak was founded in 1979 by late President Daniel arap Moi.

It’s a private mixed secondary school funded by tuition revenue, private donations and endowment income.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gideon Moi speaks after Moi High School dorm fire [Video]

Gideon Moi speaks after Moi High School dorm fire [Video]

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Lands CS Farida Karoney’s sister succumbs to cancer

Lands CS Farida Karoney’s sister succumbs to cancer

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal as he shares his KCSE certificate

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal as he shares his KCSE certificate

Alert - City roads that will be closed over the weekend

Alert - City roads that will be closed over the weekend

Moi University closed indefinitely [Statement]

Moi University closed indefinitely [Statement]

Oscar Sudi speaks after KNEC declared his academic certificates were fake

Oscar Sudi speaks after KNEC declared his academic certificates were fake

Kakamega high priest Shem Shamalla dies after short illness

Kakamega high priest Shem Shamalla dies after short illness

World Bank approves Kenya's Sh16 billion loan on strict conditions

World Bank approves Kenya's Sh16 billion loan on strict conditions

Trending

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge

Police act after bombing incident at Boniface Mwangi's Machakos home

Activist Boniface Mwangi at the construction site of his Machakos family home. The house was invaded on the night of October 20, 2021

It's my first time - watch Moses Kuria walking unaided after accident [Video]

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at the Karen Hospital where he has been receiving treatment for severe burns

New closing time for Bars and Restaurants, CS clarifies on wearing masks

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during a presser on March 17, 2021