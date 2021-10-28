Gideon Moi speaks after Moi High School dorm fire [Video]

The fire completely destroyed the roof of one of the dormitories that houses 40 students.

The school’s management said that the fire was likely started by an electrical fault as the students were in class.

None of the students were injured by the inferno which is the first to hit the school since it was established.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who is the chairman visited the school on Thursday and thanked both the learners and their teachers for prompt action during the incident.

“I wish you well in your studies and I thank you for the manner that you behaved when this incident happened. You showed great maturity in your conduct. With those few remarks, please assure your parents that you are well and if anybody has any issues, the staff are there to make sure it is taken care of,” he said.

More investigations are ongoing to ascertain the true cause of the fire even as normal learning resumes.

Moi High School Kabarak was founded in 1979 by late President Daniel arap Moi.