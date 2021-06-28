MP sparks debate after posting child's CBC school project

The MP complained of how much work it had taken to help her child with the homework project noting that teachers were asking for too much from parents.

The image posted by the legislator showed a child's hands placing feathers on a drawing of a chicken.

MP Wangari relayed that it had been a challenge to find the feathers and an even harder task to dry them for use on the school project.

"Yani this CBC will show us things. You should have seen me looking for feathers, then they are wet... you dry kwa jiko ama blow dry. We need a hardship allowance, sisi CBC parents," Wangari posted.

The post immediately sparked debates online as parents shared images of the projects they had assisted their children with.

Fentonce Kopande commented: "These kids should learn to source for the materials they need and even do their assignments... Siku hizi ni wazazi wanahangaika ni kama ni wao wanasoma."

Chris Amollo added: "Great I like it when both parents and pupils learn."

One John Kivuva advised: "The beauty of it is that all child parent have to think and be creative. Like in this case you should have planned for chicken stew for dinner, get feathers for project and flesh for dinner-done."

Another of the MP's followers posed a question: "When the teacher tells pupils to print the photo of the type of dances... Does the same applies to rural schools where there's challenge of I.T?"

Mungai Kihanya responded: "They are not asked to print anything!"

SABC Presenter Sarah Kimani commented: "I hope as classes proceed kids will be required to do this on their own!"