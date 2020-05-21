Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i met with clerics on Thursday amid pressure to reopen churches.

After the meeting, CS Matiang'i announced that religious leaders would be facilitated by the government to move around praying with small groups.

"Government will do everything possible to facilitate our religious leaders when they are either recording services or they are moving around to counsel small groups and pray with small groups of people as they observe the social distance," the Interior CS said.

Cabinet Secretaries meet with clerics

Changes to NEC

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his Education counterpart George Magoha were also part of the meeting.

CS Matiang'i said President Uhuru Kenyatta had directed them to consult with religious organizations which saw two representatives added to the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) on Coronavirus.

"The government is determined to work very closely with faith-based organisations, especially our religious leaders," the Interior CS said.

"This is a challenge facing all of us, and it's a time when we have to work together," he added.