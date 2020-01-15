The Kenya Railways Corporation has added an extra train to the Ruiru-Mwiki-Nairobi route to assist residents in Kasarani and Mwiki estates after matatus on their route went on strike.

Kenya Railways MD Philip Mainga announced the change on Wednesday stating that the extra train will continue to serve residents for as long as the strike will last.

"The Corporation added an extra trip this morning to cater for stranded commuters following the ongoing strike," the MD stated.

Kenya Railways MD Philip Mainga. Government adds extra commuter train on Ruiru-Mwiki-Nairobi route after matatu strike

Teargas in Kasarani

Matatu operators who ply the Mwiki to Kasarani route began their protests early on Monday morning seeking to get the attention of government officials.

The operators are highlighting the poor state of the road which they claim has been neglected by authorities.

Residents and the matatu operators were on Wednesday lobbed with teargas as they continued to stage protests.