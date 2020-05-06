The government on Wednesday announced an additional group of people who will qualify to receive relief funds.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru stated that families affected by floods will also be incorporated to receive the Sh1,000 allocation.

Read More: Why needy families are receiving Sh1,000 per week and not Sh2,000

He added that some families which have been dislplaced by the floods had already started receiving the funds.

The CS also relayed that over 200,000 families are already part of the programme launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta had announced that the fund will enable needy families to cater for their needs where their livelihoods have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru announces new group of people to receive Sh1,000 weekly relief fund

CS Mucheru also conveyed that the meteorological department will continue to issue alerts on the weather patters urging Kenyans to follow the alerts.

Also Read: 194 lives lost so far due to heavy rains - State