Gov't issues new statement on Internet disruption

Spokesperson Oguna dismissed the reports which alleged a disruption due to transfer of fibre cables to allow for road construction between Rironi and Mau Summit.

"The headline is misleading and we wish to clarify that the relocation of internet related infrastructure to allow for the construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway will not in any way disrupt the provision of internet services.

"Internet users are therefore advised not to panic as the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, working in conjunction with the Ministry of Infrastructure, through KeNHA, have devised a mechanism to ensure zero effect on internet supply during this permanent relocation of the fibre optic cable to pave way for road construction," Oguna's statement read in part.

He highlighted that the transfer process would be conducted in four phases.

Government Spokesman, Cyrus Oguna Pulse Live Kenya

ICT Ministry clarifies on Fibre Optic Cable relocation

ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng' separately clarified details of the transfer of the cables outlining that the cables are used by telecommunications providers.

"The ministry in conjunction with the Ministry of Infrastructure through KeNHA is implementing permanent relocation of the fiber cable along the Rironi–Mau Summit Road which will be carrying all the Telecommunication Companies ICT infrastructure