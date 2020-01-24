The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) on Friday fined Del Monte Sh776,025 after discovering that the company has misrepresented facts about its products.

According to CAK investigations, the actual standards of the tested Del Monte products and their quality did not match what they had printed on the packs.

The Authority also imposed a Sh20.8 million fine on Basco Paints after they were found to have contravened trade laws, among them price-fixing.

The Authority has been on a sensitization mission through the month of January especially among SMEs.

CAK is mandated to protect consumer against false or misleading representation, unconscionable conduct, products safety standards, product information standards and liability in respect of unsuitable & defective goods.