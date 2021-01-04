Extra-curricular activities have been banned for the next 90 days as students resume learning following the Covid-19 year-long break.

In a statement issued by the Office of the President on Sunday, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua announced that exchange visits between schools are also banned.

"All extra-curricular activities such as sports, drama, music and prize giving days, involving more than one school remain prohibited for the next 90 days; and all exchange visits between schools shall remain prohibited for the same period," the statement read in part.

Covid-19 containment measures as schools re-open

Other measures announced by Education CS George Magoha include having all teachers aged above 58 years work remotely.

"All non-essential visits to schools by parents and guardians are prohibited and should only be allowed in exceptional circumstances – in fidelity with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education; with all visitors to schools being registered in the school records and being subject to all infection prevention protocol.

"The Principal/Headteacher of every school shall maintain a register of all sick pupils/students or teachers, and immediately inform the County Health Department of all instances of moderate to severe illness," the statement outlined.

CS Magoha also announced that all children from needy families would be issued with free face masks.