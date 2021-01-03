President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the 10pm to 4 am, dusk-to-dawn curfew.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i confirmed the news on Sunday during a press address at Harambee House.

CS Matiang'i noted that the President had also extended other Covid-19 containment measures as outlined in an Executive Order released on the same day.

"In addition to this meeting which has taken place, His Excellency the President has this [Sunday] morning issued an Executive Order extending some of the containment measures to ensure that the ecosystem within which our children are going back to school remains manageable and constants as regards the safety of our children.

"H.E. the President has extended the curfew days and several of the containment measures," CS Matiang'i told journalists.

A statement released shortly after the presser outlined that the curfew would remain in force until March.

"The nationwide curfew is extended up to 12th March, 2021; That the nationwide curfew will continue to be enforced between 10.00 pm and 04.00 am daily.

"That whereas the general directions governing religious gatherings shall remain unchanged, any indoor religious gathering other than for the purpose of a wedding or funeral, shall be conducted in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Inter Faith Council and with all other applicable Ministry of Health guidelines and protocols remaining in force," the statement outlined.