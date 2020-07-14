Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has vowed not to approve the County's 2020/2021 budget after it was altered by Members of the County Assembly.

The governor who has been at loggerheads with the Ward Representatives termed the changes as illegal.

"The County Executive presented the Financial Year 2020/2021 proposed budget to the County Assembly for approval," the County boss stated.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

"... the Assembly submitted a completely new budget with a variation of over 30 percent per vote, going against the requirement of Regulation 37(1) of the Public Finance (County Government) Regulations 2015 which limits the assembly variations to 1 percent of the ceilings," she continued.

Budget battle

The County boss challenged the Ward Reps to reconsider their acts and put the interests of the residents first.

Governor Waiguru accused the MCAs of designating Ksh300 million meant to pay salaries for health workers to construction of ward offices.

She painted a grim picture of the ongoing battle with MCAs, saying that they removed Ksh20 million allocated to pay the casual workforce which cleans health facilities and the environment.

The Assembly also removed Sh14.6 million for fuel for ambulances, water bills and oxygen for hospitals, according to Waiguru.